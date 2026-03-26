<p>Chhindwara: Ten people were killed and more than 20 injured in a collision between a bus returning from a public function attended by the chief minister and a pick-up vehicle in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/madhya-pradesh">Madhya Pradesh</a>'s Chhindwara on Thursday evening, a senior police official said.</p>.<p>The incident took place near Simaria on Nagpur road, some 25 kilometres from district headquarters, Superintendent of Police Ajay Pandey told <em>PTI</em>.</p>.<p>"Six men, three women and a child were killed in the accident," Pandey said.</p>.Reek of explosives in West Asia chokes exports of fragrant 'ittar' perfumes from Madhya Pradesh.<p>The bus was carrying more than 40 passengers at the time of the accident, Kotwali station house officer Ashish Kumar added.</p>.<p>The injured have been taken to the district hospital and other medical facilities in the vicinity in ambulances and other vehicles, officials said.</p>.<p>The SP, collector and other senior officials are at the district hospital, they added.</p>