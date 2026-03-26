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Ten dead, more than 20 injured in bus-pick up vehicle collision in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara

Officials said that the injured have been taken to the district hospital and other medical facilities in the vicinity in ambulances and other vehicles.
Last Updated : 26 March 2026, 16:35 IST
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Published 26 March 2026, 16:35 IST
India NewsMadhya PradeshChhindwara

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