Tension prevails in MP's Chhatarpur after bungalow of Congress leader razed, heavy force deployed

Bhopal: An uneasy calm prevailed in Chhatarpur on Friday following the demolition of a bungalow belonging to Congress leader Haji Shehzad Ali, the main accused in a violent stone-pelting incident targeting police officers earlier in the week.
The atmosphere in the city remains tense as authorities continue to crack down on those allegedly involved in the unrest.
On Thursday, Haji Shehzad Ali’s house, a sprawling structure built on 20,000 square feet, was razed to the ground. The demolition was part of the administration’s stringent action against those charged in the violent episode that unfolded on Wednesday when a mob pelted stones at police officers inside the Kotwali police station compound.
The attack left three police personnel, including Town Inspector Arvind Kunjar, Constable Bhupendra Prajapati, and ADM gunman Rajendra Chadhar, injured.
As of Friday, Haji Shehzad Ali and his family remain at large, evading arrest. According to local reports, preparations are underway to demolish 30 more houses in Chhatarpur. The residents of these homes have been charged with participating in the stone-pelting incident and have been named in the police FIR.
In anticipation of potential unrest following the Friday prayers, police conducted a flag march, increased drone surveillance over local mosques, and maintained a strict vigil throughout the city. However, despite the tense atmosphere, authorities refrained from carrying out any further demolitions on Friday.
The incident that triggered the violence occurred on Wednesday when a mob surrounded the Kotwali police station, demanding action against seer Ramgiri Maharaj.
Maharaj had allegedly made objectionable comments about Prophet Mohammad and Islam during a religious event in Shah Panchale village of Sinnar Taluka in Maharashtra’s Nasik district. The inflammatory remarks sparked outrage, leading to the violent confrontation with police in Chhatarpur.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav condemned the incident as "unfortunate" on social media platform X, and directed authorities to take strict and prompt action against the culprits as per the law.
The IG Pramod Kumar and Commissioner Virendra Rawat rushed to Chhatarpur to oversee the situation. An FIR was subsequently registered against 30 individuals, and 46 named suspects, along with 150 unidentified persons, have been implicated in the case. So far, 30 people have been detained.
The demolition of Haji Shehzad Ali’s mansion, which reportedly lacked proper construction permits, was a significant show of force by the authorities. During the demolition, three cars, including a Toyota Fortuner, were removed from the premises after workers used a JCB machine to break through the walls. According to information local traders, who symbolically closed their shops in the Chowk Bazaar area on Thursday to express their discontent. The market area has been gripped by panic since Wednesday’s violent outburst, and the tension has only escalated with the subsequent demolition.
The incident has also taken on a political dimension, with opposition leaders criticising the government's actions.
Leader of Opposition in the state assembly, Umang Singhar, and Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee Chief Jitu Patwari have condemned the demolition as unconstitutional and motivated by malice.
Congress MLA Arif Masood penned a letter to Chief Minister Yadav, arguing that demolishing the house without prior notice was a violation of legal procedures.