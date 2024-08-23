Tension prevails in MP's Chhatarpur after bungalow of Congress leader razed, heavy force deployed

Bhopal: An uneasy calm prevailed in Chhatarpur on Friday following the demolition of a bungalow belonging to Congress leader Haji Shehzad Ali, the main accused in a violent stone-pelting incident targeting police officers earlier in the week.

The atmosphere in the city remains tense as authorities continue to crack down on those allegedly involved in the unrest.

On Thursday, Haji Shehzad Ali’s house, a sprawling structure built on 20,000 square feet, was razed to the ground. The demolition was part of the administration’s stringent action against those charged in the violent episode that unfolded on Wednesday when a mob pelted stones at police officers inside the Kotwali police station compound.

The attack left three police personnel, including Town Inspector Arvind Kunjar, Constable Bhupendra Prajapati, and ADM gunman Rajendra Chadhar, injured.

As of Friday, Haji Shehzad Ali and his family remain at large, evading arrest. According to local reports, preparations are underway to demolish 30 more houses in Chhatarpur. The residents of these homes have been charged with participating in the stone-pelting incident and have been named in the police FIR.

In anticipation of potential unrest following the Friday prayers, police conducted a flag march, increased drone surveillance over local mosques, and maintained a strict vigil throughout the city. However, despite the tense atmosphere, authorities refrained from carrying out any further demolitions on Friday.