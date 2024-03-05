There's social injustice in every sphere of India; no key role for people from 90% population: Rahul Gandhi

"What is happening in the country is that 3 to 4 per cent people have captured it and no one can enter into that class. On the top, Adani and Ambani are sitting, and 30-40 bureaucrats, IAS officers are there who take all the decisions," he alleged.

The former Congress president alleged that due to paper leak of examinations of government jobs for the posts of Patwari, police and others, the children of poor people suffer a lot while the wards of those belonging to 3-4 per cent category get the exam papers on their phones and prepare only for the five questions mentioned in it.

He also accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of making people fight among themselves on the basis of religion, caste and language.

State Congress president Jitu Patwari was present with Gandhi in Shajapur.

Gandhi's yatra later reached Ujjain, where former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath accompanied him to the Mahakaleshwar temple to offer prayers to Lord Shiva. According to Congress sources, Gandhi prayed for the progress of the people of the state and the country.