Those of Italy origin won't understand development done by Modi: Shah targets Rahul and Priyanka in MP

'The brother and sister (Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi-Vadra) while roaming in poll-bound states keep asking what has been done (by the BJP-led Centre), but they won't be able to understand this (development) as their origin is in Italy. Those having their origin in India will clearly understand this,' Shah said.