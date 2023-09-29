Home
Homeindiamadhya pradesh

Three children from family drown in pond in Gwalior district

The boys had gone to the pond for bathing, and when one of them started drowning, the other two tried to save him.
Last Updated 29 September 2023, 15:50 IST

Three cousins, between seven to nine years old, drowned in an under-construction pond at Karhiya village in Gwalior district on Friday, police said.

The boys had gone to the pond for bathing, and when one of them started drowning, the other two tried to save him.

However, all three drowned, said Karhiya police station in-charge Ajay Sikarwar.

Family members and villagers rushed to the pond and fished out the children but they were declared dead at the hospital, he said.

The deceased were identified as Aditya Baghel (8), Naitik Baghel (9) and Mayank Baghel (7), the official said, adding a case was registered and further probe is on.

(Published 29 September 2023, 15:50 IST)
