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Three dead, 10 injured as tazia touches power line during Muharram procession in MP's Ratlam

Taking serious cognisance of the occurrence, the power distribution company suspended one of its employees and dismissed two labourers for negligence in duty.
Last Updated : 26 June 2026, 14:13 IST
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Published 26 June 2026, 14:13 IST
India NewsMadhya PradeshDeathMuharram

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