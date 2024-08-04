Three injured as vehicle in MP CM Mohan Yadav’s cavalcade collides with autorickshaw

Rajgarh (MP): A vehicle from Chief Minister Mohan Yadav’s cavalcade on Sunday collided with an autorickshaw, leaving three persons with minor injuries in Madhya Pradesh’s Rajgarh district, police said.

The incident occurred near a hotel in Sarangpur when the chief minister was going towards Shajapur from Bhopal, an official said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Aditya Mishra said the auto driver, his wife and their 13-year-old son were travelling in the three-wheeler when it collided with a vehicle from the CM’s cavalcade.