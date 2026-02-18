Three new cubs born to Cheetah Gamini in MP's Kuno Park; India's count rises to 38
Gamini was translocated to India from South Africa as part of the ambitious project launched in September 2022 to revive the population of the world's fastest land animal in India, which had gone extinct decades ago.
अत्यंत हर्ष का विषय है कि प्रोजेक्ट चीता के अंतर्गत दक्षिण अफ्रीका से आई मादा चीता ‘गामिनी’ ने 3 शावकों को जन्म दिया है। श्योपुर जिले में स्थित कूनो नेशनल पार्क में आए चीतों के तीन वर्ष पूर्ण होने के साथ यह 9वां सफल प्रसव है।… pic.twitter.com/vr24Qcuf7U