Madhya Pradesh

Three policemen killed, two injured in road accident In MP

Two sub-inspectors and a constable, all posted in Sanawad police station, died on spot when their car rammed into a stationary truck.
Last Updated 02 September 2023, 07:51 IST

Three policemen were killed and two others injured when the car carrying them collided with a stationary truck in Khargone district of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday morning, an official said.

The incident occurred near Badud village under Sanawad police station limits around 5 am, he said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Dharmveer Singh said that two sub-inspectors and a constable, all posted in Sanawad police station, died on the spot when their car rammed into a stationary truck.

"Two other policemen travelling in the vehicle were injured in this accident and they were referred to Indore for further treatment," he said.

They were returning to Sanawad from Khargone after completing their duty in a religious procession, the official said.

(Published 02 September 2023, 07:51 IST)
