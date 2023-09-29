Home
Three youths, including two brothers, drown in pit during Ganesh idol immersion in Indore

The incident took place in Gandhi Nagar police station limits when five persons, including the deceased, were immersing an idol, Sub Inspector RL Mishra said.
Last Updated 29 September 2023, 17:17 IST

Two brothers and one more person died in Indore in Madhya Pradesh on Friday while immersing a Ganesh idol in a water-filled pit, a police official said.

The incident took place in Gandhi Nagar police station limits when five persons, including the deceased, were immersing an idol, Sub Inspector RL Mishra said.

'Brothers Aman Kaushal (21) and Adarsh Kaushal (19) and one Anish Verma (19) drowned in the pit,' he said.

Idols are not supposed to be immersed in the pit, which has seen such incidents earlier as well, Gandhi Nagar police station in charge Anil Yadav said.

(Published 29 September 2023, 17:17 IST)
