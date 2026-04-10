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Toddler falls into borewell in MP, dies after 23-hour rescue effort

According to the doctors, the child was found dead during examination.
Last Updated : 10 April 2026, 15:29 IST
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Published 10 April 2026, 15:29 IST
India NewsMadhya PradeshUjjainborewellchildToddler

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