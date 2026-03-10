<p>Indore: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/madhya-pradesh">Madhya Pradesh</a> Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mohan-yadav">Mohan Yadav</a> on Tuesday accused top <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a> leaders of not having visited the Lord Ram temple in Ayodhya yet, saying they were ashamed of doing so.</p><p>Yadav was addressing a workshop on "Vaktrutva" (oratory) in Indore as part of the Bharatiya Janata Party's 'Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Training Maha Abhiyan 2026'.</p><p>"BJP workers are not only trained but also understand the progress and importance of nationalism, whereas (top) Congress leaders have not visited the Ram Temple till date," a release issued by the BJP quoted CM Yadav as saying.</p>.Why does Ram's name irritate Congress, asks MP CM on party's opposition to VB-G RAM G Bill.<p>He accused the Congress of obstructing the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya over the years and claimed that the party's top leaders are now ashamed to visit the temple.</p><p>"This is the true character of the Congress. This is the biggest difference between the BJP and the Congress," he said.</p><p>The Congress has been grappling with alleged contradictions since before independence, which is a result of the lack of training among its workers, the CM added.</p><p>"BJP workers work for the nation while remaining firm on their views, while Congress leaders lead their party without a clear ideology," he said.</p><p>BJP National Joint Organisation General Secretary Shiv Prakash, the party's state unit president Hemant Khandelwal, and Regional Organisation General Secretary Ajay Jamwal also addressed the workshop.</p>