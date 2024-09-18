Translocated tigress gives birth to two cubs in MP's Madhav National Park

"News of immense joy! After many years, little guests were born in the Madhav National Park located in Shivpuri. The tigress who came in March 2023 has given birth to two little cubs. Today, on the birthday of Prime Minister Shri@narendramodi ji, the first picture of the cubs has come, which is a unique gift from the colleagues of the park and the people of Shivpuri," he stated.