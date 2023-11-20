Triple murder in Bhopal villages due to political tussle creates ripples, tense atmosphere

Deceased were identified as Asha Devi, Himanshu Sengar (nephew) and Laxman Bhadoriya of one Bhadoriya family, resident of Chakrampur village. Another three injured persons in the clash were taken to hospital for treatment and their condition was reported to be stable.

According to family members of the deceased, the reason behind murder was to stop people from casting fake votes on the polling date of 17th November. In the video byte available with local journalists, family members of deceased alleged that a group of 20 to 25 people violently attacked and set ablaze Bolero zeep while we were on way back to villages around 9 pm on 17th November. In the incident three members of the family succumbed to death, they said.

Initially the murder motive was reported to the old enmity but now the family members of deceased have allegedly blamed the killing to political tussle. The funeral of deceased persons was performed in the village on Sunday amidst heavy police presence.

Police station in-charge Suresh Sharma, said a case was registered against 11 named and 20 to 25 unidentified persons under sections 302, 147, 148, 149,307,435,323,324 of IPC in the triple murder case of Chakrampur village.

SP Shivpuri Raghuvansh Bhadoriya said that all accused in the FIR, total 16 persons have been arrested and the matter is being investigated.

It was an old enmity which precipitated a violent clash between the two warring groups on 17th night.

Ensuing verbal exchange and a gunshot initially by Bhadoriya family injured one member of another group which as a retaliatory move attacked and murdered three members of Bhadoriya family.

A counter FIR from each side was lodged and 16 persons including names of those mentioned in the FIR were arrested following quick and swift police action, told SP.

Accused were produced in the court today and sent to jail. The administration also bulldozed illegal house construction of accused Kushwaha community members in village Chakrampur.

Minister and BJP candidate Suresh Rathkheda visited the Charampur village to take stock of the situation there. Congress has fielded Kailash Kushwaha from the Pohri assembly seat.