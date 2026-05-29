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Homeindiamadhya pradesh

Twisha death case: Court sends Giribala Singh to CBI remand for 5 days, extends Samarth’s custody

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) produced the two before the court here and sought a five-day remand for each.
Last Updated : 29 May 2026, 09:37 IST
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Published 29 May 2026, 09:37 IST
India NewsCBIMadhya Pradeshdowry

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