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Homeindiamadhya pradesh

Twisha Sharma case: Giribala Singh’s anticipatory bail quashed by the MP High Court

The applications filed for the cancellation of Giribala Singh’s bail have been allowed by the high court.
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 23:07 IST
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Published 27 May 2026, 23:07 IST
India NewsMadhya PradeshMadhya Pradesh High Courtanticipatory bail

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