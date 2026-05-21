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Noida woman Twisha Sharma's death by hanging sparks dowry harassment case with absconding husband and conflicting claims.
Key points
• Absconding husband
Twisha's husband, advocate Samarth Singh, has been missing since the case emerged. Police have offered a ₹10,000 reward for information leading to his arrest and sought suspension of his passport.
• Abortion pill claim
Twisha's mother-in-law, retired judge Giribala Singh, alleged Twisha took abortion pills on May 7 and repeatedly refused to have a child, informing her husband during a phone call.
• Substance abuse allegations
Giribala Singh claimed Twisha was a drug addict, undergoing psychiatric treatment for schizophrenia and consuming marijuana, though Twisha's father denies these allegations.
• Lapses in investigation
Twisha's parents allege flaws in the probe, including a delayed FIR registration and lack of preservation facilities for a second autopsy, citing potential influence by in-laws.
• Legal actions
Samarth Singh and Giribala Singh have been booked under dowry death and harassment charges. Giribala has been granted anticipatory bail, while Samarth remains absconding.
Key statistics
₹10,000
Reward for missing husband's arrest
3 days
Days after death FIR was registered
May 12
Date of Twisha's death
May 7
Date abortion pills were allegedly taken
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 21 May 2026, 06:30 IST