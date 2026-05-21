<p>Jabalpur: Samarth Singh, the absconding husband of Twisha Sharma who was allegedly harassed for dowry and died last week, has filed a bail application in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/jabalpur">Jabalpur </a>High Court.</p>.<p>A magistrate court had earlier rejected his anticipatory bail application while granting it to his mother, Giribala Singh, a retired district sessions judge.</p>.<p>Twisha Sharma was found hanging at her marital home in Bhopal's Katara Hills area on May 12. The family of the 33-year-old model turned actor accused her in-laws of pushing their daughter to death. The Singhs claim she was addicted to drugs.</p>.Twisha Sharma death: Abortion, substance abuse claims and absconding husband — What we know so far.<p>Police registered an FIR under Sections 80(2), 85, and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita along with relevant sections of the Dowry Prohibition Act, naming Samarth Singh and Giribala Singh.</p>.<p>Police has announced a cash reward of Rs 10,000 for information leading to Samarth Singh's arrest and also approached the court for revocation of his passport.</p>