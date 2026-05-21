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Homeindiamadhya pradesh

Twisha Sharma death case: Absconding husband applies for bail in Jabalpur High Court

A magistrate court had earlier rejected his anticipatory bail application while granting it to his mother, Giribala Singh, a retired district sessions judge.
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 08:58 IST
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Published 21 May 2026, 08:58 IST
India NewsMadhya Pradesh

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