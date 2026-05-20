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Twisha Sharma death case: Bhopal court orders preservation of body; rejects plea for second autopsy

A reward of Rs 10,000 has also been announced for information leading to the arrest of Samarth Singh, who is currently absconding.
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 15:51 IST
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Published 20 May 2026, 15:51 IST
India NewsBhopalDeathdowryMadhya Pradesh News

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