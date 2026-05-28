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Twisha Sharma death case | CBI arrests former judge Giribala Singh

Giribala Singh's anticipatory bail was quashed by the Jabalpur High Court late last night.
Last Updated : 28 May 2026, 12:09 IST
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Published 28 May 2026, 12:09 IST
India NewsCBICrimeMadhya Pradeshdowry

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