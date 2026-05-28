Twisha Sharma death case | CBI arrests former judge Giribala Singh

<p>Former judge Giribala Singh was arrested by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday evening in connection with the death of her daughter-in-law Twisha Sharma, reports <em>ANI.</em></p><p>Giribala Singh's anticipatory bail was quashed by the Jabalpur High Court late last night. <br></p>.Twisha Sharma case: Giribala Singh’s anticipatory bail quashed by the MP High Court.<p>A sessions court on May 15 granted anticipatory bail to former district judge Giribala Singh, who, along with her son Samarth Singh, faces charges related to dowry harassment.</p> <p>Samarth Singh, a lawyer by profession, is currently in the custody of the CBI, which took over the probe into the case from Madhya Pradesh police earlier this week.</p><p>The high court on Wednesday allowed petitions seeking cancellation of Giribala Singh's anticipatory bail.</p> <p>In its 17-page order, Justice Devnarayan Mishra observed that "in the light of the factual aspects of the case and the allegations levelled against the respondent (Giribala Singh)", the anticipatory bail granted by the additional sessions judge deserved to be quashed.</p> <p>The CBI on Monday formally took over the probe into the death of Twisha Sharma, who was allegedly found hanging at her matrimonial home in Bhopal on May 12.</p><p><em>More to follow...</em></p>