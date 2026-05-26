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Twisha Sharma death case: CBI team reaches Bhopal to probe her marital home

The agency sent a Special Crime Unit to Bhopal to take charge of the investigation and collect the necessary documents and evidence.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 09:02 IST
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Published 26 May 2026, 09:02 IST
CBIIndiaCrimeMadhya PradeshBhopal

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