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Homeindiamadhya pradesh

Twisha Sharma death case: Husband Samarth Singh gets seven-day police custody

After arresting Singh from Jabalpur on Friday, police produced him before Judicial Magistrate First Class Anudita Gupta in Bhopal.
Last Updated : 23 May 2026, 12:09 IST
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Published 23 May 2026, 12:09 IST
India NewsCrimeMadhya Pradesh

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