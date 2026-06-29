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Twisha Sharma death case: Thieves break into jailed mother-in-law's house

According to the police, the theft occurred around 2 am on Saturday and the accused made off with a gold necklace and some silver items.
Last Updated : 29 June 2026, 10:48 IST
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Published 29 June 2026, 10:48 IST
India NewsMadhya PradeshBhopal

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