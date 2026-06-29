Twisha Sharma death case: Thieves break into jailed mother-in-law's house

<p>Thieves broke into the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bhopal">Bhopal</a> residence of Giribala Singh, a former judge currently jailed in connection with her daughter-in-law Twisha Sharma’s death, prompting a probe into the incident, police said on Monday.</p>.<p>While the suspects fled after abandoning a bag of stolen items after police sirens scared them, the lawyer representing Twisha's family fearing a potential attempt to tamper with the crime scene, urged the CBI to secure all documents at the site,</p>.<p>Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Rajneesh Kashyap said that the CCTV cameras near the scene of the incident showed four accused entering the first floor of Singh's Katara Hills residence from the back door, while two were standing outside the house below.</p>.<p>He said that Singh's brother, retired Colonel Ranveer Singh Bhadoria, was sleeping in the house at the time of the incident, and the FIR was registered based on his complaint.</p>.What happened on the night Twisha Sharma died? CBI recreates crime scene at her marital home in Bhopal.<p>Kashyap, who headed the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed to investigate Twisha's death, said that the police are investigating the case and are using the CCTV footage to identify the accused.</p>.<p>According to the police, the theft occurred around 2 am on Saturday and the accused made off with a gold necklace and some silver items.</p>.<p>An official said that the thieves panicked upon hearing the sirens of police vehicles patrolling the area and fled, leaving behind a bag with the stolen items.</p>.<p>denying that the thieves had stolen files or documents, Kashyap said that a necklace, some silver items, betel leaves, and a slingshot, along with some clothes, were recovered from the bag.</p><p>Twisha was found hanging in the house on May 12.</p>.<p>Twisha's mother-in-law and husband, Samarth Singh, were arrested and are lodged in the Bhopal Central Jail.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>