Twisha Sharma death: Husband Samarth Singh taken into custody from Jabalpur court premises

<p>Jabalpur: Jabalpur police on Friday took into their custody Samarth Singh, an accused in the alleged dowry death case of his wife Twisha Sharma, after he reached the district court here to surrender, his lawyer said.</p>.<p>He was taken to the nearby Omti police station and would be handed over to Bhopal police, his lawyer Jaydeep Kaurav said.</p>.Twisha Sharma death case: Absconding husband applies for bail in Jabalpur High Court.<p>Samarth Singh reached the district court in the evening with the intention of surrendering after withdrawing his pre-arrest bail application filed in the Madhya Pradesh High Court.</p><p>Singh, who is a lawyer by profession, was evading arrest since an FIR was registered against him and his mother, former district judge Giribala Singh, following Twisha Sharma's death on May 12.</p><p>Members of Twisha's family and their lawyers were also present outside the court.</p><p>Model-turned-actor Twisha Sharma (33) was found hanging at her matrimonial home in Bhopal's Katara Hills area on May 12. Her family accused her in-laws of dowry harassment and abetment to suicide.</p>.Twisha Sharma death: Madhya Pradesh High Court allows second autopsy.<p>Police had announced a reward of Rs 30,000 for information leading to Samarth Singh's arrest.</p><p>Twisha Sharma, 33, was found hanging at her matrimonial home in Bhopal's Katara Hills area on May 12. Her family accused her in-laws of dowry harassment and abetment to suicide, while the Singh family claimed she was addicted to drugs.</p>