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Homeindiamadhya pradesh

Twisha Sharma death: Husband Samarth Singh taken into custody from Jabalpur court premises

Samarth Singh reached the district court in the evening with the intention of surrendering after withdrawing his pre-arrest bail application filed in the Madhya Pradesh High Court.
Last Updated : 22 May 2026, 15:12 IST
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Published 22 May 2026, 13:55 IST
India NewsMadhya Pradeshdowry

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