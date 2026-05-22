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Homeindiamadhya pradesh

Twisha Sharma death: Madhya Pradesh High Court allows second autopsy

The court directed the state government to make arrangements for a team of doctors from the AIIMS Delhi to be flown to Bhopal.
Last Updated : 22 May 2026, 10:27 IST
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Published 22 May 2026, 10:27 IST
India NewsMadhya PradeshMadhya Pradesh High CourtAutopsy

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