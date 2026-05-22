Twisha Sharma death: Second autopsy ordered, husband Samarth Singh taken into police custody

<p>The Twisha Sharma dowry death case saw some developments Friday when the Madhya Pradesh High Court <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/madhya-pradesh/mp-hc-dowry-death-autopsy-4012239">ordering a second autopsy</a> by a specialised AIIMS Delhi team as requested by her family. </p><p>This comes even as the deceased woman's husband, Samarth Singh surrendered in a Jabalpur court after his anticipatory bail plea was turned down. Singh was on the run for more than a week.</p><p>He was taken to the nearby Omti police station and is to be handed over to Bhopal police, his lawyer Jaydeep Kaurav said.</p>.Twisha Sharma death case: Absconding husband applies for bail in Jabalpur High Court.<p>The High Court has also issued a notice to Twisha's mother-in-law Giribala Singh, a former district judge, over pleas for cancellation of her bail.</p><p>Samarth Singh earlier in the day withdrew his anticipatory bail application filed in the High Court and appeared at the Jabalpur district court in the evening to surrender. A team of Bhopal police took him in their custody and left with him for the state capital, his lawyers said.</p><p>Twisha Sharma (33) was found hanging at her matrimonial home in Bhopal's Katara Hills area on May 12. Her family accused her in-laws of dowry harassment and abetment to suicide.</p>.Twisha Sharma death: Madhya Pradesh High Court allows second autopsy.<p>Police had announced a reward of Rs 30,000 for information leading to Samarth Singh's arrest.</p><p>The case was much publicised even as both sides traded charges with the Singh family claiming the deceased woman was addicted to drugs.</p><p>Regarding Twisha's second autopsy, a specialised team of doctors from AIIMS in Delhi will fly out to Bhopal for, advocate Akur Pandey, the family's lawyer said. </p><p>A Bhopal magisterial court had a couple days ago had rejected the family's request for a second postmortem and also suggested that the probe so far did not warrant any such action.</p><p>The Madhya Pradesh home department issued a notification stating that it has <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/mp-govt-proposes-to-transfer-twisha-sharma-death-case-to-cbi-4012253">proposed to transfer the investigati</a>on of the case to the CBI.</p> <p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>