Twisha Sharma 'dowry death' case: Husband Samarth, mother-in-law Giribala sent to 14-day judicial custody

<p>Bhopal: A court in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bhopal">Bhopal</a> on Tuesday remanded late model Twisha Sharma's husband, Samarth Singh and mother-in-law Giribala Singh, both accused of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dowry">dowry</a><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dowry-harassment"> </a><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/harassment">harassment</a>, in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/judicial-custody">judicial custody</a> for 14 days on completion of their <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cbi">CBI</a> remand.</p>.<p>Twisha was found hanging in her marital home in Bhopal on May 12.</p>.<p>The CBI produced Samarth Singh and his mother, a retired district judge, in the court of Shobhna Bhalave, after completion of their remand, following which they were sent in judicial custody till June 16, said Twisha's family lawyer, Ankur Pandey.</p>.What happened on the night Twisha Sharma died? CBI recreates crime scene at her marital home in Bhopal.<p>A day earlier, the CBI reconstructed the circumstances of the former model's alleged <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/suicide">suicide</a> at her marital home here using dummies.</p>.<p>The central agency, along with forensic and crime scene experts, asked Samarth Singh and Giribala Singh to give a detailed account of happenings on the night of May 12, officials had said.</p>