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Twisha Sharma 'dowry death' case: Husband Samarth, mother-in-law Giribala sent to 14-day judicial custody

A day earlier, the CBI reconstructed the circumstances of the former model's alleged suicide at her marital home here using dummies.
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 09:55 IST
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Published 02 June 2026, 09:55 IST
India NewsCBIMadhya PradeshSuicideharassmentDeathdowryjudicial custody

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