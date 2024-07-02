Two children die at shelter home in MP's Indore, 12 fall ill; probe ordered

Indore: Two children have died while 12 have fallen ill at a shelter home in Madhya Pradesh's Indore in the last two days, an official said on Tuesday.

Karan (12) and Akash (7), both inmates of Bal Ashram of Shri Yugpurush Dham in the Malharganj police station area, died on Monday and Tuesday, respectively, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Alok Kumar Sharma said.

The official said the exact cause of these deaths will be ascertained after the post-mortem reports arrive.

The ashram houses more than 200 children, including orphans and those suffering from mental ailments, he said.

Twelve children from the facility have been admitted to the government-run Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital (MYH) with complaints of vomiting and diarrhoea, the hospital's superintendent, Dr Ashok Yadav, said.