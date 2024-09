Two coaches of Indore-Jabalpur Express train derail in MP; none hurt

Jabalpur: Two coaches of Indore-Jabalpur Express train derailed on Saturday morning when it was approaching the Jabalpur station in Madhya Pradesh, railway officials said.

No passenger was injured in the derailment that occurred around 5.40 am, they said. Restoration work is underway, and a committee has been formed to probe the incident, according to them.

Jabalpur station falls under the West Central Railway (WCR) zone. "Two coaches of the Indore-Jabalpur Superfast Express (22191) derailed when the train was approaching platform number 6 of the Jabalpur station," an official said.

The derailed coaches were positioned just behind the engine, he said, adding that the derailment took place around 50 metres away from the platform.

Talking to PTI, Madhur Verma, senior Divisional Commercial Manager (DCM) of WCR's Jabalpur Rail Division, "The train's scheduled arrival time is 5.35 am. The derailment occurred at 5.38 am when the train was about to enter the Jabalpur station. The loco pilot immediately stopped the train and saved other coaches from getting dragged."