Two 'kanwariyas' dead, 14 injured as truck hits tractor-trolley in Madhya Pradesh's Morena

"The tractor-trolley was trailing the kanwariya procession to provide assistance. Two kanwariyas, Bharat Lal Sharma (37) and Ramnaresh Shrama (26) from Sihoniya area, died and 14 are injured. The injured have been hospitalised and are currently out of danger. The road block by the villagers has been cleared," Morena Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Anurag Thakur said.