Madhya Pradesh

Two killed, 20 injured as private bus skids off road, overturns in Madhya Pradesh

The accident occurred on the bypass road of National Highway 26 around 5 pm, an official said.
Last Updated 02 September 2023, 15:31 IST

A man and a five-year-old boy were killed and 20 others injured when a private bus skidded off the road and overturned in a bid to avoid hitting a motorcycle in Madhya Pradesh's Narsinghpur district on Saturday, police said.

The accident occurred on the bypass road of National Highway 26 around 5 pm, an official said.

The private bus carrying 44 passengers was heading towards Gadarwara area from Narsinghpur city when a motorcycle came in its way, Kotwali police station inspector Gaurav Chatte told PTI.

The bus driver veered away from the path to avoid hitting the two-wheeler, but he lost control of the vehicle, causing it to skid off the road and overturn just 5 km from the district headquarters, he said.

The police reached the scene and rescued people from the bus, the official said.

Pushpendra Vishwakarma (25) and Devansh Jatav (5) died on the spot, while 20 injured passengers are undergoing treatment at a hospital, he said.

A case has been registered in this regard and investigations are underway, he added.

(Published 02 September 2023, 15:31 IST)
India NewsMadhya PradeshRoad accident

