Two tiger cubs found dead in Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve, ninth casualty in 3 months

Bhopal: Two tiger cubs, aged between 8 to 10 months, were found dead at two different ranges in Bandhavgarh Tiger reserve in Madhya Pradesh's Umaria district on Monday.

While one cub was found dead in Panpatha core range, another was found dead at in Khitoli core range of Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve.

Officials have attributed the death of the two cubs to be dominance leading to clash with another adult male tiger. The fiel d staff seized blood stains, footmark of another tiger, dragging trail from the fighting spot

The lower portion of one of the cubs was completely defaced by another male tiger. However, the body of another cub was intact following a clash with another male tiger, officials said.