UCC bill will be passed in Madhya Pradesh assembly's monsoon session: CM Yadav

<p>Bhopal: Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mohan-yadav">Mohan Yadav</a> on Wednesday said a bill to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Madhya Pradesh will be introduced in the state assembly's upcoming monsoon session and expressed confidence that it will be passed with the blessings of Lord Mahakal.</p>.<p>Yadav was speaking to reporters after a ceremony held in the assembly premises to pay tribute to former state CM Kailash Nath Katju on his birth anniversary.</p>.MP CM Mohan Yadav ditches helicopter, takes minibus to Ujjain after PM Modi's austerity message.<p>The five-day monsoon session of the MP assembly will be held from July 20.</p>.<p>Asked if the government will introduce the UCC bill in the monsoon session, Yadav said the government will bring many important and contemporary issues to the assembly session.</p>.<p>"The Uniform Civil Code bill will also be introduced in this session. With the blessings of Baba Mahakal, the UCC bill will be passed this session," he added.</p>.<p>The five-day session is expected to feature the presentation of the first supplementary budget for 2026-27, along with discussions on several important bills and amendments.</p>.<p>Yadav had said earlier this month that the Uniform Civil Code would soon be implemented in the state.</p>.<p>The government has formed a six-member committee headed by a retired Supreme Court judge and said it was visiting various districts to gather suggestions from people of all religions.</p>.<p>"After compiling their report, we would like the Uniform Civil Code to be implemented in Madhya Pradesh as soon as possible. The state also wishes for it to be implemented," the CM said.</p>.Saw my wife, son being run over by train: Man recalls rail tragedy in Madhya Pradesh.<p>A website regarding the UCC was also launched, and Chief Minister Yadav appealed to the public to share their suggestions.</p>.<p>The Opposition Congress expressed concern over the UCC, claiming it could pose a serious threat to the identity, traditions and constitutional rights of the tribal community.</p>.<p>Former minister and state Congress media in-charge Mukesh Nayak alleged that the government wants to divide people in the name of equality. </p>