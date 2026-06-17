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UCC bill will be passed in Madhya Pradesh assembly's monsoon session: CM Yadav

The five-day monsoon session of the Madhya Pradesh assembly will be held from July 20.
Last Updated : 17 June 2026, 09:38 IST
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Published 17 June 2026, 09:38 IST
India NewsMadhya PradeshUCCMohan Yadav

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