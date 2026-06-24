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Ujjain land 'scam': Congress's allegations against CM Mohan Yadav baseless, says BJP

Claiming that this was done in an attempt to create confusion, Hemant Khandelwal said, "I believe there is absolutely no truth in this."
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 09:16 IST
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Published 24 June 2026, 09:16 IST
India NewsMadhya PradeshIndian politcsMohan Yadav

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