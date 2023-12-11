Ujjain MLA Mohan Yadav is BJP's surprise choice for Madhya Pradesh CM post; end of Shivraj's 'reign'

The BJP legislator was serving as the higher education minister in the outgoing CM Chouhan's cabinet. With this, the BJP has reposed its faith in OBC leaders for the fourth time since 2003 when Uma Bharti was made the chief minister. After Bharti, Madhya Pradesh saw two more OBC CMs from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) -- Babulal Gaur and Chouhan.

The BJP retained power in MP in the November 17 assembly polls, winning 163 seats in the 230-member assembly, leaving the Congress a distant second with 66.

In run-up to the polls, the BJP did not project a CM face and relied heavily on the mass appeal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who campaigned extensively in the state. Yadav will succeed Chouhan (64), a four-time CM who took office in 2005, 2008, 2013 and 2020 and was the BJP's longest serving chief minister.