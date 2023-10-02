Ujjain rape case: Auto-rickshaw driver arrested for not helping girl claims he gave his shirt to her

The abominable status of women's safety in India is raked up with the horrendous Ujjain rape case.
The police had taken the autorickshaw into custody after blood stains were found in his vehicle.
The driver had claimed that he had helped the 15-year-old by giving her clothes, NDTV reported.
He further admitted that he left the girl on the road and didn’t take her to a hospital.
The autorickshaw driver Rakesh Malviya was in police custody for four nights over suspicion of him being the suspect. The driver is out of custody, but the police said that he should have at least reported the matter or taken the girl to the hospital.
"I gave a khaki shirt to her. She said she wanted to go home. I regret it a lot. I was also confused. I found myself in this situation for the first time, and didn't know who to tell," Malviya said to NDTV.
The Ujjain case was shocking as apathy of the people in the area came to surface. The girl who was raped and left on the streets was half naked and went door-to-door asking for help. In the span of two hours, she passed around 500 houses and shops but no one came up to help. A priest helped the girl and informed the authorities.
The police went through footage of 700 CCTV cameras to crack the case. One of the footage also shows a man talking rudely to the girl outside his house.
The police officials while speaking to NDTV said that the people who didn’t help the girl will be charged under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) for not reporting the crime.
The police have caught the main accused, Bharat Soni who is in jail now. The girl is recovering in the hospital.