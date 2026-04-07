<p>Tikamgarh: Former <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/madhya-pradesh">Madhya Pradesh </a>chief minister Uma Bharti on Tuesday protested against the administration's anti-encroachment drive against roadside eateries by setting up a stall of Poha and Jalebi in front of her private residence in Civil Lines here.</p>.<p>On Monday, a joint team of the municipal corporation and district administration demolished several stalls selling food items on the footpaths in the area.</p>.Indore water contamination: Deaths have shamed, disgraced BJP govt in MP, says Uma Bharti.<p>Bharti condemned the action and asked the vendors to set up their stalls back in the same place.</p>.<p>The veteran BJP leader said the administration should have first provided them with alternative space instead of depriving them of their livelihood.</p>.<p>Setting up a stall of Poha and Jalebi -- popular snack items -- in front of her house, she challenged the administration to remove it.</p>.<p>People were seen stopping at her stall and enjoying Poha-Jalebi. </p>