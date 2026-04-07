Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamadhya pradesh

Uma Bharti sells Poha-Jalebi outside her house to oppose action against roadside eateries

On Monday, a joint team of the municipal corporation and district administration demolished several stalls selling food items on the footpaths in the area.
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 16:55 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 April 2026, 16:55 IST
India NewsMadhya Pradeshjalebipoha

Follow us on :

Follow Us