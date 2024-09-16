Video of cop disrobing after argument with BJP leader's husband goes viral; Congress slams Madhya Pradesh govt

The Congress uploaded the clip during the day and said, "The level of policing in the state has become zero. Crimes are uncontrolled, criminals are fearless and the police are helpless at some places and under pressure at other places."

"This viral video is said to be from Waidhan police station of Singrauli, where a policeman got so upset due to the pressure of the BJP councillor that he tore his uniform," the party said, adding the condition of the home department had deteriorated under Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.