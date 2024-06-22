Video shows woman being beaten publicly in MP; one held

State Congress chief Jitu Patwari said in a post on X on Saturday morning, "This incident in Dhar district has once again raised serious questions on the safety of women under the BJP government. Madhya Pradesh ranks first in atrocities against women." Tagging Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, he asked, "Can these sisters from Dhar expect from your government that this incident will be investigated impartially and promptly and they will get justice on priority?" Why are women subjected to harassment the most in Madhya Pradesh, Patwari sought to know.