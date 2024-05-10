Viral sensation Bhupendra Jogi suffers knife attack, gets 40 stiches

A senior police officer told the Indian Express that a case has been registered under IPC section 307 (attempt to murder).

"A case has been registered under IPC section 307 (attempt to murder) at the Arera Hills police station, but so far, there are no clues about the culprits. Jogi has not spoken about any rivalry or previous threats. We are scanning CCTV footage from the spot", the officer said.

Jogi also spoke to IE and said, "I had closed down my shop and was returning when two masked men attacked me with knives. They have not been arrested. I request everyone’s help in finding these people and helping me get justice".