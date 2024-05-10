Viral sensation Bhupendra Jogi suffers knife attack, gets 40 stiches

Bhupendra Jogi, the man who went viral and became a meme last year on Instagram, has met with an unfortunate accident.
Jogi, a businessman from Madhya Pradesh, fell prey to a knife attack in Bhopal. On Tuesday night, after he closed his garment shop and was on his way home, two masked men attacked Jogi injuring his back and hands. He was rushed to the hospital and got 40 stitches, Free Press Journal reported.
The attackers reportedly tried to harm him twice. First attacked injured his back and when defended himself, the attackers hurt his hands and he sustained deep wounds , the publication reported.
Jogi shared a video on his Instagram account from the hospital.
A senior police officer told the Indian Express that a case has been registered under IPC section 307 (attempt to murder).
"A case has been registered under IPC section 307 (attempt to murder) at the Arera Hills police station, but so far, there are no clues about the culprits. Jogi has not spoken about any rivalry or previous threats. We are scanning CCTV footage from the spot", the officer said.
Jogi also spoke to IE and said, "I had closed down my shop and was returning when two masked men attacked me with knives. They have not been arrested. I request everyone’s help in finding these people and helping me get justice".
Published 10 May 2024, 12:24 IST