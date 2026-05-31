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War of words: After 'abhinandan lal' jibe, Madhya Pradesh CM calls Cong's Jitu Patwari 'tapori', 'dhaporshankh'

'Our government knows how to work and also how to deal with those who fail,' Mohan Yadav said in a jibe at Jitu Patwari.
Last Updated : 31 May 2026, 15:32 IST
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Published 31 May 2026, 15:32 IST
India NewsMadhya PradeshIndian politcs

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