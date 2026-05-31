War of words: After 'abhinandan lal' jibe, Madhya Pradesh CM calls Cong's Jitu Patwari 'tapori', 'dhaporshankh'

<p>Shajapur: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/madhya-pradesh'">Madhya Pradesh</a> Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and state Congress president Jitu Patwari engaged in a war of words on Sunday that saw the BJP leader use terms like 'tapori lal' (lowly person), 'dhaporshankh (braggart) and 'do kaudi ka state president' (two-bit) for his opponent.</p>.<p>Yadav made the remarks while addressing a public meeting in Shujalpur here a day after Patwari, during a Congress youth interaction programme in Satna, referred to the CM as "Mohan Lal Abhinandan Yadav".</p>.<p>"He calls me Abhinandan Lal. Yes, I am Abhinandan Lal. You are Tapori Lal, Dhaporshankh. Whatever names you can think of, they suit you," Yadav said while asserting that the Congress had been wiped out from most parts of the country.</p>.Madhya Pradesh govt to give farmers helmets; will save lives in road accidents, says CM Yadav.<p>Yadav also slammed <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rahul-gandhi">Rahul Gandhi</a> in his speech, claiming the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha "runs away when the country is in crisis".</p>.<p>"When development takes place in MP, their (Congress) 'do kaudi ka state president' cries foul. I have not seen such a worthless Congress president since Independence. A leader who cannot retain his seat has been made Congress state president," Yadav said. Patwari lost the 2023 assembly elections from Rau in Indore.</p>.<p>"Our government knows how to work and also how to deal with those who fail," Yadav said in a jibe at Patwari.</p>.<p>Education, healthcare and other sectors had suffered during Congress rule in Madhya Pradesh and Patwari should apologise for it, Yadav said.</p>.<p>Madhya Pradesh had only five medical colleges during the Congress' 55 years in power, whereas the BJP government had established seven medical colleges in the last two years, Yadav added.</p>.<p>When contacted, Patwari told <em>PTI</em> he was "thankful" to Yadav for abusing him for raising issues concerning the public.</p>.No 24-hour police security to interfaith couple; there should be clear proof of threat: Madhya Pradesh High Court.<p>"I know that he thinks sons of farmers are worthless," Patwari said.</p>.<p>On the jibe of losing polls, Patwari said even BJP stalwart late Atal Bihari Vajpayee faced electoral reverses. The former prime minister lost the 1984 Lok Sabha polls from Gwalior to Congress' Madhavrao Scindia.</p>.<p>Are Yadav's words also meant for Vajpayee, Patwari questioned.</p>.<p>On Yadav's taunt that the Congress leader was dreaming like "Mungeri Lal" of coming back to power in MP, Patwari said he was reiterating with "100 per cent surety" that "sons of farmers and people of MP will form corruption and commission free government in the state".</p>.<p>Patwari also claimed he had never used mean or objectionable terms for the CM. </p>