<p>Sonam Raghuvanshi, the main accused in the Meghalaya honeymoon murder case, has been abandoned by her family, according to her brother. She recently came back home after <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/meghalaya/shillong-court-grants-bail-to-sonam-raghuvanshi-accused-of-killing-husband-during-honeymoon-in-meghalaya-3983926">getting bail from a court in Shillong</a>.</p>.<p>Indore-based businessman, and Sonam's elder brother, Govind Raghuvanshi said that the family did not appoint any lawyer for her assistance in the case.</p>.Surpanakha dahan: Indore Dussehra effigy to feature Meghalaya honeymoon murder accused Sonam Raghuvanshi.<p>"I had no knowledge of Sonam's bail plea. I learned the news of her bail from the media. I have not appointed a lawyer to assist my sister," he told <em>PTI</em>, even though her father Devi Singh Raghuvanshi was seen in Shillong to complete the formalities for her release.</p><p>Sonam's late husband, Raja Raghuvanshi, was a transport businessman, who went missing on May 23 last year during the couple's honeymoon, and his mutilated body was found on June 2 from a deep gorge near a waterfall in Sohra area of East Khasi Hills district in Meghalaya. His wife Sonam and several others, including her alleged boyfriend, were arrested in the case.</p><p>When asked about this, Govind claimed his father had arrived in Shillong on "court orders" and had since returned.</p>.<p>"We have left Sonam to her own fate. Our family is clear that it would not keep Sonam at our home here," he reiterated.</p>.<p>Govind's statements have come at a time when Raja's family has intensified verbal attacks on Sonam's kin.</p>.<p>After Sonam was granted bail, Raja Raghuvanshi's elder brother, Vipin, stated that he feared for his life from her and her associates. Vipin also accused Sonam's family of lying and betrayal.</p>.<p>In response, Govind said that he was "speechless" about Vipin's allegations.</p>.<p>Raja's family is free to pursue any legal process in their own interest, he added.</p>.<p>Incidentally, following Sonam's arrest in the case, Govind had arrived at Raja's home on June 11, 2025, and wept profusely, hugging the deceased's mother.</p>.Meghalaya Police files chargesheet against 8 people including Sonam in Raja Raghuvanshi murder case.<p>At the time, Govind had claimed his family had severed all ties with Sonam and that he would fight to secure the death penalty for his younger sister.</p>.<p>Sonam was arrested on June 9, 2025, from Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, on charges of conspiracy to murder her husband Raja Raghuvanshi. </p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>