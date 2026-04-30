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'We have left her to own fate': Sonam Raghuvanshi's brother after she gets bail in Meghalaya honeymoon murder case

After Sonam was granted bail, Raja Raghuvanshi's elder brother, Vipin, stated that he feared for his life from her and her associates.
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 14:02 IST
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Published 30 April 2026, 14:02 IST
India NewsMadhya PradeshMeghalayaMurder case

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