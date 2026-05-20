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We have no objection to a second autopsy of Twisha Sharma: Bhopal police chief

In their application, the family alleged lapses in the investigation and pointed out that the FIR was registered three days after Twisha was found dead.
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 09:41 IST
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Published 20 May 2026, 09:41 IST
India NewsMadhya PradeshBhopalDeathdowry

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