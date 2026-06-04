West Asia crisis | Family's dreams shattered as Iran strike kills Madhya Pradesh man in Kuwait

<p>As tensions continue to rise in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/west-asia">West Asia</a>, a tragic incident has emerged from Kuwait, where 55-year-old Manzoor Ahmed, originally from Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district, lost his life in an Iranian strike. His death came just hours before he was due to return to India for his nephew's wedding.</p><p>Ahmed had spent nearly three decades in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kuwait">Kuwait</a> working as a tailor to provide for his family back home. Relatives said they were informed of his death by government authorities on Thursday, who also briefed them about arrangements for bringing his mortal remains to India.</p><p>Ahmed is survived by his wife, son, two daughters and elderly mother.</p><p>The 55-year-old was expected to leave Kuwait on a flight to Mumbai at around 7:30 am on Wednesday and then travel by train to his hometown. Family members had planned a warm reception at the railway station and were eagerly awaiting his arrival.</p>.5 Indians among 12 injured by missile debris in Abu Dhabi.<p>With this incident, the number of reported Indian deaths linked to the regional conflict has risen to at least 10 since hostilities between Iran and the US began on February 28.</p><p>Ahmed had been preparing to attend his nephew's wedding, scheduled for June 8 in neighbouring Ratlam district, and had already packed his belongings for the trip.</p><p>His son, 18-year-old Anas Ahmed, said he had spoken with his father on Tuesday, not knowing it would be their final conversation.</p><p>"Around 2:30 pm on Wednesday, we received a call from the Indian Embassy informing us that Manzoor had died in the airport attack," his brother-in-law Mohammed Ismail told <em>PTI</em> over the phone.</p><p>"We had made preparations to receive him at the station. The family was eagerly waiting for him. Instead of welcoming him home, we are now leaving for Gujarat to bring his body," said a devastated Ismail.</p><p>According to him, Ahmed had also been looking forward to reuniting with relatives he had not seen for years, apart from participating in the wedding festivities.</p><p>Family members said his body is expected to arrive at <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ahmedabad">Ahmedabad</a> airport around 2 am on Friday. It will then be transported to Ujjain, where the last rites will be performed.</p><p>"We are devastated. He was the sole breadwinner of the family. Everything happened so suddenly," Ismail said.</p><p>Although authorities have confirmed that an Indian national was killed in the attack on Kuwait airport, they have not officially disclosed the victim's identity. According to family members, Ahmed was killed and several others were injured when Kuwait International Airport came under attack on Wednesday amid escalating tensions involving Iran and the United States.</p><p>"I have learnt that the body will reach Ahmedabad. From there, it will be brought to Ujjain by road. The victim hails from Nagda in Ujjain," Collector Raushan Singh told <em>PTI</em>.</p><p>Meanwhile, India's Ambassador to Kuwait, Paramita Tripathi, visited the Central Mortuary where Ahmed's remains have been kept. The Indian Embassy said she also met injured Indian nationals receiving treatment at hospitals and assured them of all possible assistance.</p>.20 mortal remains from Kuwait to arrive in Kerala after delay.<p>The ambassador later met Brigadier Abdulrahim Al-Awadhi, General Manager of the General Department of Criminal Evidence, and thanked Kuwaiti authorities for their swift and compassionate response, the embassy added.</p><p>"The Embassy is in touch with the family of the deceased Indian national and is coordinating with Kuwaiti authorities for expeditious transportation of mortal remains," the mission said.</p><p>Earlier, the embassy had expressed condolences and stated that it was working closely with Kuwaiti authorities to support both the bereaved family and those injured in the attack.</p><p>In a statement, the Kuwaiti Army said an Indian expatriate was killed and several others were wounded in Iranian strikes.</p><p>"We extend our sincere condolences and sympathies to the family of the deceased and wish a speedy recovery to all the injured," said Colonel Saud Abdulaziz Al-Otaibi, spokesperson for Kuwait's Ministry of Defence.</p><p>Kuwaiti Interior Ministry spokesperson Brigadier General Nasser Bousleeb said multiple hostile drones targeted Terminal 1 of Kuwait International Airport, resulting in one traveller's death and injuries to several workers and passengers.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em> </p>