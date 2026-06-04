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Homeindiamadhya pradesh

West Asia crisis | Family's dreams shattered as Iran strike kills Madhya Pradesh man in Kuwait

With this incident, the number of reported Indian deaths linked to the regional conflict has risen to at least 10 since hostilities between Iran and the US began
Last Updated : 04 June 2026, 12:53 IST
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Published 04 June 2026, 12:53 IST
India NewsIranKuwaitMadhya PradeshMiddle East

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