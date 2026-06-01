Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamadhya pradesh

What happened on the night Twisha Sharma died? CBI recreates crime scene at her marital home in Bhopal

The reconstruction was aimed at establishing a minute-by-minute timeline of events surrounding the death of the 33-year-old at her marital residence in Katara Hills, Bhopal.
Last Updated : 01 June 2026, 10:30 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 June 2026, 10:30 IST
India NewsCBICrimeMadhya PradeshmurderBhopalSuicideDeathdowry

Follow us on :

Follow Us