What happened on the night Twisha Sharma died? CBI recreates crime scene at her marital home in Bhopal

<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cbi">Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)</a> on Monday recreated the crime scene as part of its probe into the death of former model-actor Twisha Sharma, who was found hanging at her marital home on May 12, officials said.</p>.<p>As part of the exercise, the agency, accompanied by forensic and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/crime-scene">crime scene</a> experts, took Twisha's husband, Samarth Singh, and mother-in-law, Giribala Singh, both currently in CBI custody, to reconstruct the sequence of events from the night of the incident.</p>.<p>Officials said the duo was asked to explain in detail what transpired after Twisha was allegedly found hanging from the terrace of the house. Investigators used a dummy weighing approximately the same as the deceased to recreate the scene and verify their accounts.</p>.<p>The reconstruction was aimed at establishing a minute-by-minute timeline of events surrounding the death of the 33-year-old at her marital residence in Katara Hills, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bhopal">Bhopal</a>.</p>.<p>According to the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/fir">FIR</a>, Samarth Singh took Twisha to AIIMS Bhopal after allegedly finding her hanging at home around 10.20 pm on May 12. Hospital authorities informed police shortly after midnight on May 13 that she had been brought dead, following which a medico-legal case was registered.</p>.Twisha Sharma death case: CBI team reaches Bhopal to probe her marital home.<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/post-mortem">post-mortem</a> report concluded that the cause of death was "antemortem hanging by ligature". It also noted multiple simple antemortem injuries on different parts of her body, which were possibly caused by blunt force.</p>.<p>Police registered an FIR on May 15 after receiving the post-mortem report and recording statements from Twisha's family members.</p>.<p>Her relatives alleged that she had been subjected to harassment by her in-laws over dowry-related demands following her marriage on December 9, 2025. They accused the family of mental and physical abuse, claiming it drove her to take the extreme step.</p>.<p>In statements to police, family members said Twisha had spoken to her mother at 9.41 pm on the night of her death. During the call, her husband was allegedly heard shouting before the conversation was abruptly disconnected.</p>.<p>The FIR further states that after several attempts to reconnect, Twisha's sister-in-law received a call from Giribala Singh, who allegedly informed her that Twisha "is no more" before ending the call.</p>