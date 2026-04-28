<p>Balaghat: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mohan-yadav">Mohan Yadav</a> on Tuesday released four wild buffaloes brought from Assam's Kaziranga National Park into the Kanha Tiger Reserve, marking the species’ return to the state 150 years after being considered "extinct".</p>.<p>Terming it as a very special day for Madhya Pradesh's wildlife and ecosystem, Yadav said the move will enrich the state's forest and positively impact tourism.</p>.Tiger from Rajasthan enters cheetahs' den in Madhya Pradesh.<p>As part of its efforts to revive the population of wild buffalo, Madhya Pradesh is bringing 50 huge animals, weighing 500 kg each, from Assam, according to officials.</p>.<p>The four buffaloes -- three of them females -- were brought to MP in specially-designed vehicles from the Kaziranga National Park in the northeastern state.</p>.<p>CM Yadav released them in the Supkhar-Topla area of the Kanha Tiger Reserve in Balaghat district.</p>.<p>"The arrival of the wild buffalo will enrich the state's forests and positively impact tourism. It will also boost local employment," he told reporters on the occasion.</p>.<p>Today is a historic day for Madhya Pradesh. After 150 years, these animals have once again returned to the Kanha Tiger Reserve. A new history of Kanha's land is being written, he noted.</p>.<p>"This is a wonderful opportunity for our environment and ecosystem. It is an opportunity to welcome onto our land these long-gone guests. Their arrival will strengthen the ecosystem," he said.</p>.<p>Yadav said that it is through such opportunities that the forests prosper.</p>.<p>Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the wild animals that had become extinct are now returning to the forests of Madhya Pradesh, he said.</p>.<p>These animals will enhance the beauty of the forests and will also become a centre of attraction for visitors. This will have a positive impact on tourism, the CM said, adding that the development has also forged a new relationship between MP and Assam.</p>.<p>"I also thank Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma for this gesture. In our last meeting, we discussed bringing wild buffalo and rhinoceros. Today marks the first phase of that meeting. Four wild buffaloes have arrived. Three of them are female, and one is male. They will remain healthy. They are also a blessing from Goddess Kamakhya," Yadav said.</p>.<p>"Today, our state is a cheetah and leopard state. The state has now also become a vulture state," he pointed out. Crocodiles, gharials and wolves are also found in sufficient numbers, the CM said, adding that Madhya Pradesh has a glorious wildlife history.</p>.<p>The state is now re-emerging with its wildlife. The dream of preserving Madhya Pradesh's rich forests and wildlife is coming true with the restoration of extinct species, and this effort will benefit future generations, he said.</p>.<p>Yadav said that governments work for infrastructure and public welfare, but tough decisions have to be made for the ecosystem.</p>.<p>"I am pleased that due to the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, cheetahs, which had disappeared from the entire Asian continent, were reintroduced in 2022. Cheetahs are living happily in Gandhi Sagar in Mandsaur district and Kuno in Sheopur. Our Nauradehi Sanctuary is also being prepared for cheetahs," he informed. </p>