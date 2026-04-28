Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamadhya pradesh

Wild buffaloes reintroduced in Madhya Pradesh after 150 years; new milestone for ecosystem: CM Yadav

Terming it as a very special day for Madhya Pradesh's wildlife and ecosystem, Yadav said the move will enrich the state's forest and positively impact tourism.
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 10:40 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 April 2026, 10:40 IST
India NewsMadhya PradeshMohan Yadav

Follow us on :

Follow Us