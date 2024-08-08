Will establish Bengaluru-like facilities across Madhya Pradesh: CM Mohan Yadav

Representatives from renowned GCC companies from Bengaluru and across the country shared their insights and provided suggestions on talent building, infrastructure, investment, ecosystem, collaboration, connectivity, and developing employment opportunities necessary for GCCs. The meeting saw the participation of various industrialists and administrative officials.

Earlier Dr.Mohan Yadav engaged/interacted with industrialists during the "Round Table Session on Investment Opportunities in Madhya Pradesh" held in Bengaluru to promote investment in the state. He emphasized that the establishment of industries and encouragement of entrepreneurs would lead to progress in all sectors of Madhya Pradesh.