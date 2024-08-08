Will establish Bengaluru-like facilities across Madhya Pradesh: CM Mohan Yadav

Bhopal: Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav on Thursday assured that every possible assistance and facility will be provided to establish and develop Global Capability Centers (GCCs) in Madhya Pradesh.
Addressing a roundtable meeting on GCCs during the Invest Madhya Pradesh roadshow in Bengaluru on 8th August, Dr Yadav assured industrialists and investors that all the necessities and favorable conditions found in Tier-1 cities like Bengaluru will be developed in various cities across Madhya Pradesh. He emphasized that infrastructure and facilities will be developed uniformly in all areas essential for GCCs, creating a conducive ecosystem for their establishment.
He also reiterated the commitment to ongoing dialogue with industrialists to facilitate the setup of GCCs in the state. The roundtable meeting included detailed discussions on the establishment, suitability, potential, and investment opportunities for GCCs.
Representatives from renowned GCC companies from Bengaluru and across the country shared their insights and provided suggestions on talent building, infrastructure, investment, ecosystem, collaboration, connectivity, and developing employment opportunities necessary for GCCs. The meeting saw the participation of various industrialists and administrative officials.
Earlier Dr.Mohan Yadav engaged/interacted with industrialists during the "Round Table Session on Investment Opportunities in Madhya Pradesh" held in Bengaluru to promote investment in the state. He emphasized that the establishment of industries and encouragement of entrepreneurs would lead to progress in all sectors of Madhya Pradesh.
Dr. Yadav highlighted India’s global recognition under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, noting the significant contribution of industries. He stated that with the support of industries, Madhya Pradesh and India will realize Prime Minister Modi's vision of a self-reliant and developed nation.
During the round table session, there was an extensive discussion on opportunities, possibilities, and policies for industries in Madhya Pradesh. Industrialists shared their experiences while deliberating on wide ranging issues featuring around industrial growth.
NASSCOM Chairman and Cognizant CEO, Mr. Rajesh Nambiar, stated that there are ample opportunities for industries in Madhya Pradesh and that his company will definitely establish industries there.
Infosys Global Delivery Head Bindiya Raj, announced the establishment of an AI Centre of Excellence in Madhya Pradesh to nurture local talent and provide employment. Rakuten Symphony’s MD Rahul Atri, praised Indore for being the cleanest city and progressing towards becoming a production hub.
The industrialists assured Chief Minister Dr. Yadav that they are positively moving forward with plans to establish industries in Madhya Pradesh. They appreciated the favourable environment created by the government's promptness under Dr. Yadav's leadership in expanding industries, providing administrative support, and resolving issues faced by industries.
The session also included discussions and suggestions on infrastructure, ecosystem, engineering, research, and skill development.