Woman killed in tiger attack in Madhya Pradesh's Kanha reserve

The incident took place on Monday evening when Kalawati Dhurve along with her daughter and a neighbour went to the forest.
PTI
Last Updated : 07 August 2024, 07:58 IST

Balaghat, Madhya Pradesh: A 56-year-old woman was killed after a tiger attacked her at a forest in the Kanha Tiger Reserve (KTR) in Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Monday evening when Kalawati Dhurve along with her daughter and a neighbour went to the forest, Baihar police station in-charge Ramkumar Raghuvanshi said.

The feline killed the woman and ate some of her body parts. Her daughter and neighbour managed to run away and informed the other family members about the incident, he said.

After getting information, a joint team of KTR authorities and police launched a search. The mutilated body parts of the woman were found on Tuesday, the official said.

Locals have been advised not to venture into the forest areas, he added.

Published 07 August 2024, 07:58 IST
