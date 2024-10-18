Woman set ablaze by son of man she accused of molestation dies in Indore hospital

<p>Indore: A 19-year-old woman from Madhya Pradesh’s Khandwa district who was set on fire by the son of a man she accused of molestation has succumbed to her injuries, a police official said on Friday.</p>.<p>Khandwa Superintendent of Police (SP) Manoj Kumar Rai said the woman died at the Government Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital in Indore late Thursday night.</p>.<p>Arjun Balai (22) had doused the woman with petrol and set her on fire on October 12, the SP said.</p>.<p>The woman had accused Arjun of pressuring her to withdraw her complaint which had led to the registration of a molestation case against his father Mangilal Balai.</p>.Drunk man sets himself ablaze in Thane district, dies.<p>After he attacked the woman, Arjun was arrested for attempting to murder and was subsequently sent to judicial custody, Rai said.</p>.<p>He said murder charges will now be added to the FIR against Arjun.</p>.<p>According to police, the woman was allegedly molested by Mangilal on October 7.</p>.<p>A court granted bail to Mangilal on October 8, a day after his arrest on charges of molestation, police added.</p>