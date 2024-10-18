Home
madhya pradesh

Woman set ablaze by son of man she accused of molestation dies in Indore hospital

Khandwa Superintendent of Police (SP) Manoj Kumar Rai said the woman died at the Government Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital in Indore late Thursday night.
PTI
Last Updated : 18 October 2024, 10:10 IST

Published 18 October 2024, 10:10 IST
Molestation Indore Death Madhya Pradesh News

