Woman shot dead by former friend in MP; kin allege stalking, harassment

Narsinghpur: A 22-year-old woman was allegedly shot dead by a man she was once friendly with in Narsinghpur district in Madhya Pradesh, a police official said on Friday.

She was shot in the head late Thursday night near the railway station here while she was returning home, Gotegaon police inspector Subhash Baghel told PTI over phone.

"She was rushed to a health centre where she was declared dead on arrival. We have arrested Devendra Patel (23) for the crime. As per preliminary probe, the woman was friendly to the accused at one point of time but then parted ways," he said.

"Patel was angry after she stopped communication with him and had also warned the woman over her closeness with another man," he added.